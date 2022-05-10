Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Mark Dry has been free to compete since January following a 28-month ban

Hammer thrower Mark Dry could put himself in contention for a place at summer's Commonwealth Games after being selected to compete for Scotland for the first time since being banned.

Dry had a four-year suspension for breaching doping rules reduced to 28 months in August last year and has been free to return since January.

And the 34-year-old will throw at the Loughborough International this month as he begins his bid for a fourth consecutive Commonwealth appearance, having won bronze in 2014 and 2018.

Dry was charged for lying about his whereabouts after he missed a drugs test in October 2018.

Having initially been cleared after admitting to wrongfully claiming he had gone fishing, UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) appealed against the decision.

Ukad later issued a decision to reduce the penalty and that was unanimously endorsed by an appeal tribunal.

Nick Percy is also included in the Scottish team for Loughborough, fresh from breaking his own Scottish discus record (64.35m).

The event takes place on 22 May, with athletes from Scotland taking on teams from England, Wales, Great Britain and Northern Ireland under-20s and a select from the hosts, Loughborough University.