Mutaz Essa Barshim (left) and Gianmarco Tamberi shared Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021

Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barshim say they will not share the high jump gold medal should they tie again in a major competition.

The two could not be split at last year's Olympic Games in Tokyo and ultimately agreed to share the title after they both cleared 2.37 metres.

Italy's Tamberi said they would go to a jump-off should they be tied again in a future event.

"We already talked about it, it is not going to happen again," he said.

Qatar's Barshim famously asked if the two could share gold after a two-hour competition in Tokyo.

Barshim is the world champion in the discipline, while Tamberi won the Diamond League title in 2021.

Speaking before Friday's opening Diamond League meeting of the year in Doha, Tamberi, with Barshim sat alongside him, said: "For myself, I will never go back in the past and change what we have done. We will forever remember as brothers and friends.

"We both won because we both deserved that gold medal. When they ask us 'will you share again?' we say 'no' because we have done it once.

"We will look at each other, we will say 'OK, let's go (to the jump off)'.

"I will never change the past even if you paid me or guaranteed me that I will be the one who wins that gold medal, I will share with him because I know he deserves and I know I deserve."