Louise Shanahan's new Irish 800m record cut more than two seconds off her previous personal best for the distance

Louise Shanahan upstaged home hero Ciara Mageean by breaking the Portaferry woman's Irish 800m record as both were under two minutes at a sun-splashed Belfast Irish Milers Meet.

Mageean said afterwards that she would have "bitten your hand off" at being told she would run a time of 1:59.86.

But it left her 0.43 seconds adrift of the 25-year-old Cork woman.

"I can't believe it. This is out of my wildest dreams," said Shanahan, who like Mageean ran at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Leevale athlete acknowledged that Mageean's decision to push on at the bell after reaching halfway in 60.11 seconds had "really made the race for me" as she achieved both the World Championship and European Championship qualifying marks.

Mageean's burst saw her take a three-metre lead but Shanahan was on her shoulder by the back straight before moving into the lead with 50 metres to go.

"Ciara was the perfect pacemaker. She was the perfect person to race with down the home straight. I would have run three or four seconds slower without her. I owe that race to Ciara in a big way," said Shanahan, whose time cut a remarkable 2.01 seconds off her previous personal best set at last year's Belfast meeting.

'Eamonn was my first athletics coach'

For her part, a smiling Mageean admitted to mixed emotions after losing her national 800m record which had stood at 1:56.69 but after having to prematurely end her indoor season during the winter because of a calf injury, her over-riding feeling was one of contentment.

"This is a really big step for me. I'm probably ideally didn't want to be the second pacemaker for Louise," said the 30-year-old county Down woman.

"For her to run her first sub-two and for me to be able to be there too…..that's fantastic.

"Isn't that absolutely fantastic that you've got so early in the season, two Irishwomen going under two minutes on home soil and on the Mary Peters Track where it all began for me."

Mageean's return to the south Belfast venue saw her compete at a meeting which once again was splendidly organised by her former coach Eamonn Christie.

"Eamonn was my first athletics coach and to see him put on such a fantastic meet, have crowds out on the banks of the Mary Peters Track on such a glorious day was brilliant and a testament to Eamonn. So huge congrats to him."

Mageean will be back in action when she runs in the 1500m at next weekend's Diamond League 1500m in Birmingham before returning home a week later for the Mary Peters Gold Anniversary Belfast International meeting which will double as the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games trials.

Leeds lad Ethan Hussey edged out Tyrone teenager Nick Griggs in the men's 1500m and the duo could meet again at the World Under-20 Championships later this year

With an unusually busy summer of championship action looming, Mageean confirmed that she "definitely" will represent Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games, and will make a decision on whether her other major will be the World Championships in Eugene in July or the later European tests in Munich.

"I'm going to be sitting down with my coach and making some hard decisions because I think it will be hard to focus on all three."

Like Mageean, Northern Ireland's athletics wonderkid Nick Griggs had to settle for a second-place finish in the men's 1500m as he was edged out in the final sprint by another hugely talented junior, Leeds youngster Ethan Hussey, who took victory in 3:42.53.

After a fast opening lap of 58 seconds, Griggs was left in the lead, and there to be shot at, with 500m to go before Hussey pounced in the closing straight.

Griggs, who clocked a sensational 3:56.40 European Under-20 indoor mile record two months ago, did manage a new 1500m outdoor personal best of 3:42.98, as he was edged out by a competitor who he may well face again at the World Under-20 Championship in Colombia in early August.

"A good season opener. I can't complain. Obviously it's a bit disappointing I didn't win but no shame in losing to a great athlete like Ethan," said the 17-year-old Tyrone lad, who is the midst of his programme of Lower Sixth A Level exams at the moment.

"I took it on. I'd rather do that let somebody else come round me.

"I didn't manage to hang on but I'd rather take in on myself than let it slow down and then it turns into a tactical affair."

Bell wins women's 1500m

The women's 1500m saw last year's meet 800m heroine, British Olympian Alex Bell take victory in 4:10.48, which left her 1.67 seconds ahead of UK Indoor 800m champion Jenny Selman.

Kildare athlete John Fitzsimons repeated his men's 800m triumph of 12 months ago as he produced a new personal best of 1:46.41 - which cut 0.12 seconds off the time he set at the meeting last year.

Fitzsimons' gutsy frontrunning performance wore down Britain's 1:44 man Archie Davis who took second in 1:47.77 with Meath man Kevin McGrath taking third in 1:48.19.

Other noteworthy performances included Galway man Robert McDonnell's new 200m personal best of 20.61 - which cut 0.06 off his previous time - as he finished 0.48 ahead of Marcus Lawler.

Ireland's current top male 100m man Israel Olatunde also improved his personal best to 10.35 - 0.06 inside his previous mark - as he took a dominant victory in the short sprint while the Eamonn Christie-coached Commonwealth Games athlete Emma Mitchell won the women's 5,000m in 16:38.48.