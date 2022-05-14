Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jess Judd won the event in Highgate, London

Britain's Jess Judd secured her 10,000m spot at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon by winning the women's race at the Night of the 10,000m PBs.

Judd, 17th in the Tokyo Olympic final, needed a top-two finish to qualify and won in 31 minutes 22.24 seconds.

Fellow Briton Amy-Eloise Markovc, who competed in the 5,000m in Tokyo, finished second, missing out on the qualification time by 57 seconds.

Italian Yeman Crippa won the men's race in a time of 27:16.18.

Sam Atkin was second and fellow Briton Emile Cairess was third - Atkin falling outside the time needed for Oregon by less than four seconds.