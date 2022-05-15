Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Reid's conviction could prevent him from participating at the World Championships in the US in July

Athletics Ireland has said that it will "continue to support" sprinter Leon Reid's career in 2022 despite the athlete's criminal conviction.

This means Reid will continue to be considered for selection for Ireland.

In February, the Olympian was found guilty of allowing his flat in Bristol to be used to produce crack cocaine and received a suspended sentence.

Reid, who also was ordered to do community service, later made clear his desire to resume his career.

With both Athletics Ireland and Athletics Northern Ireland taking legal advice over Reid's status, the prospects of him returning to international competition had been in some doubt.

Sport Ireland yet to ratify Reid funding for 2022

But the Ireland governing body has now confirmed that it has made a decision to recommend that the 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist should receive international funding this year, usually £15,208, but added that this was being reviewed by Sport Ireland because of the athlete's criminal conviction.

"Leon Reid, Menapians' 200m Tokyo Olympic semi-finalist, has achieved international carding criteria and will continue to be supported in 2022," said an Athletics Ireland statement.

"A recent Athletics Ireland high performance panel review of this case also requires additional community service to be completed by Leon.

"Athletics Ireland is committed to the holistic support and development of all our elite athletes. We note Sport Ireland is still reviewing this decision [to fund Reid]."

Olympic 200m semi-final Reid, 27, was one of 18 men charged last year with drugs and firearms offences, all of which he denied, and he was given a suspended sentence and 220 hour of unpaid work at Bristol Crown Court in February after being found guilty of allowing his premises to be used for the crack cocaine production.

Reid's suspended sentence could rule him out of consideration for this year's World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, because of the United States' travel entry rules concerning people with criminal convictions.

Leon Reid won a Commonwealth Games 200m bronze medal for Northern Ireland in 2018

A packed summer of international competition also includes the Commonwealth Games, where Reid clinched a 200m bronze medal for Northern Ireland in 2018, and the European Championships in Munich.

BBC Sport Northern Ireland understands that Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games Council will accept Reid's nomination for the Birmingham event providing his name is put forward by Athletics Northern Ireland.

Reid is among the entries in both the 100m and 200m events at the Athletics Northern Ireland-organised Mary Peters Gold Anniversary Belfast International meeting on 28 May, where prospective Commonwealth Games athletes will be required to compete.

However, Reid may have a further hurdle to overcome to compete in Birmingham with the Games' overall organising committee potentially having the power to prevent athletes from participating.

Reid was allowed to compete at last year's Tokyo Olympics despite facing charges at that stage and went on to reach the 200m semi-finals.

The Irish sprinter made his first appearance of the season last weekend when he clocked 100m and 200m times of 10.48 and 21.40 when representing club Birchfield in a National Athletics League event in Manchester.

Primarily a 200m specialist, he set his personal best of 20.27 seconds in 2017 while still a Great Britain athlete and after winning his Commonwealth bronze in 2018, secured a switch of international eligibility to Ireland later that year shortly before reaching the final at the European Championships.