Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Thompson-Herah won the 100m Diamond League final in Zurich at the end of a glorious 2021

Birmingham Diamond League Date: Saturday 21 May Time: 13:15-16:30 BST Venue: Alexander Stadium, Birmingham Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online, with live text commentary, Details

Jamaican double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has pulled out of Saturday's 100m meeting with Britain's Dina Asher-Smith in Birmingham.

Organisers said the 29-year-old withdrew "out of an abundance of caution after she experienced some discomfort in training".

Despite the absence of Thompson-Herah - the second fastest woman in history - there remains a strong field.

Olympic bronze winner Shericka Jackson and American Gabby Thomas will compete.

Asher-Smith, the world 200m champion, finished third behind Thomas and Jackson over the longer distance in last week's Diamond League opener in Doha.

American collegiate champion Cambrea Sturgis has the fastest time of any of the field over 100m this year after clocking 10.87 seconds last month.