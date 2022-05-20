Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Thompson-Herah won the 100m Diamond League final in Zurich at the end of a successful 2021

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won a 100m race in her native Jamaica two days after pulling out of the Birmingham Diamond League event.

Thompson-Herah, the 2016 and 2020 Olympic champion over 100m and 200m, won in 10.94 seconds in Kingston.

The 29-year-old missed the Birmingham meeting after complaining of shoulder "discomfort".

"We all face our challenges and I am not 100% fit and I think it was the best decision not to travel," she said.

"We decided to test it here and it felt better than it did a few days ago.

"I am happy for the 10.94 seconds. I will just continue to work on my weak areas."

Birmingham organisers had said her decision not to fly to the UK was made "out of an abundance of caution after she experienced some discomfort in training".

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith won the 100m in Birmingham in 11.11 on Saturday.