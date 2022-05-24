Scotland's Eilish McColgan is relishing the "special" opportunity to represent her country at this summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Eilish McColgan says she is in the form of her life after it took a "lot of persuasion" to convince her mother and coach Liz that a reduced training workload was required.

The 31-year-old Dundonian set a new British and European 10k record at Sunday's Great Manchester Run, the second Paula Radcliffe milestone she has eclipsed this year.

McColgan, building towards a summer of three major championships, believes she is getting better with age and reaping rewards from "training smarter".

"People assume you become older and slower, but there's always been some incredible female endurance athletes - it's different for other events like sprinting - and you can get stronger as you get older," she told Radio Scotland Drive.

"Jo Pavey was a huge inspiration to me winning the Euro Champs at age 42 and having children as well along the way. That gives me a lot of confidence, seeing people like Sara Hall breaking the American records at 39 as well.

"We've always had these inspirational women to look up to and I feel like I've never put a ceiling on age. I've always thought I'll get stronger and faster."

Mum Liz won World and Commonwealth gold during her memorable athletics career, but Eilish is forging her own path after a significant training modification.

"People have always said to me, 'Oh, your mum used to do 140 miles a week, is that what you do?' I've never been anywhere near capable of that," she added.

"I've come at the sport from a very low mileage - building up from 20, 30, 40, 50 miles a week - and I feel really proud that I've been able to achieve what I have, going to three Olympic Games, on that low mileage.

"In the last year and a half to two years we've made a real conscious effort to build that up. Now I'm operating at around 65 or 70 miles a week and that's been a huge step up. Training a lot smarter, including rest days every week whereas in the past I'd just train, train, train.

"It's been a lot of persuasion trying to get my mum to do a different programme, to realise we can't just follow what she did. I'm a different athlete.

"It's taken a lot of trial and error to get to this point but it's working. I'm stronger than ever, more consistent than ever, and that's really starting to pay off now in my racing."

With the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships all crammed into a six-week period in July and August, McColgan is prioritising the former.

"The World Championships is my number one goal this summer," she added. "Possibly a 5k, but the 10k will definitely be my priority. I'd love to get as close to 30 mins or even break it.

"Then for me it will be the Commonwealth Games. For us Scottish athletes it stands out, the only opportunity we get to represent Scotland and that is special."