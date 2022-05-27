Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Athletics Ireland indicated earlier this month that Reid would be able to continue his international career while he is also expected to compete for Northern Ireland at this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Ciara Mageean and Leon Reid lead the entries for Saturday's Mary Peters 50th Gold Anniversary Belfast International meeting.

Mageean will be back at the Mary Peters Track two weeks after running under two minutes for 800m at the venue.

That time of 1:59.86 left her behind Louise Shanahan who broke Mageean's Irish record with a 1:59.42 clocking.

Reid is racing on Irish soil for the first since he was cleared to continue his international career.

In February, the Tokyo Olympian was found guilty of allowing his flat in Bristol to be used to produce crack cocaine and received a suspended sentence.

With both Athletics Ireland and Athletics Northern Ireland taking legal advice over Reid's status, the prospects of him returning to international competition had been in some doubt.

However, Athletics Ireland indicated two weeks ago that it would be considering Reid, 27, for future Irish teams and he is also expected to be picked for Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games squad in Birmingham.

Ciara Mageean will be back in action at the Mary Peters Track two weeks after being edged out by Louise Shanahan as the Cork woman snatched the Irish 800m record from the county Down athlete

Reid, who won a 200m bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, is scheduled to run both the 100m and 200m at Saturday's meeting.

The Olympic semi-finalist's opponents in his specialist longer sprint will include his fellow Irish Olympian Marcus Lawler plus Englishman Thomas Somers.

Somers has an impressive personal best of 20.37 seconds set back in 2014 and clocked a season's best of 20.90 at last weekend's Loughborough International.

Reid's set his lifetime best of 20.27 in 2017 but his only competitive outing over the distance so far this season saw him clock 21.40 in Manchester earlier this month.

After being pipped by Shanahan two weeks ago in a superb race at the Belfast Irish Milers Meet, Mageean will be a strong favourite to win the 800m on this occasion with British Olympic 1500m runner Katie Snowden and Irish international Claire Mooney likely to be her closest challengers.

Tyrone woman Eilish Flanagan - who competed in the 3,000m steeplechase at the Tokyo Olympics - will be fancied to take victory in the women's 1500m.