Reece Prescod was disqualified for a false start in the 100m semi-finals at last summer's Tokyo Olympics

Great Britain's Reece Prescod won the 100m at the Golden Spike athletics meet in Ostrava with a new personal best.

Prescod crossed the line in 9.93 seconds, beating Yohan Blake, Zharnel Hughes and Akani Simbine.

It is the third fastest 100m ever by a Briton, behind Linford Christie's time of 9.87 seconds and James Dasaolu and Hughes' 9.91.

He is the first European man to run under 10 seconds in the 100m this year.

"It was a great race so I am really happy about that," said Prescod.

"I feel in a good place and I will hopefully get myself into some hot races now after running that time."

Prescot achieved his new personal best despite running into a headwind of 1.2 metres per second.

It is an upturn in form for the 26-year-old, who ran a time of 10.65 at Birmingham Diamond League earlier this month.