A hamstring injury prevented Asher-Smith attempting to add the Olympic win to her world 200m title in Tokyo last summer

Rome Diamond League Date: Thursday, 9 June Time: 19:00 BST Venue: Stadio Olimpico Coverage: Live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Dina Asher-Smith says American legend Allyson Felix has been an inspiration as they prepare for Thursday's 200m Diamond League race in Rome.

Felix, who has won 20 major championship gold medals, will retire at the end of this season, aged 36.

Felix also forced a change in sportswear giant Nike's policy, ensuring female athletes would not lose out on pay if they become pregnant.

"She's an absolute legend, an icon of grace and dignity," said Asher-Smith.

"She has done so much for us, so much for our sport. I can now have the feasible option to go and have a child and come back without the stress over whether my career would be the same when I do.

"A lot of us have her to thank for that."

Asher-Smith, the 200m world champion, will line up against Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Olympic champion over the distance, and Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who won 400m gold in Tokyo, in one of the headline events of the fifth Diamond League event of the season.

Felix left sportwear giant Nike in the wake of her dispute over pay and equality

Felix won 200m gold at London 2012, where a 16-year-old Asher-Smith worked as a kit carrier, transporting athletes' tracksuits.

"I remember the first time I raced her," added Asher-Smith.

"It was 2015 in Birmingham and I felt like I was now a professional athlete because I was in a race with Allyson,

"It is an absolutely amazing line-up [on Thursday] and personally I feel really privileged to be in a race with Allyson in her retirement season."

Bahamian Miller-Uibo confirmed that she will move away from the 400m after this summer's attempt to add world gold to her two Olympic crowns. She has won 400m silver at Beijing 2015 and Doha 2019.

"I am planning on wrapping it up," said the 28-year-old.

"I have accomplished so much in the event, for me it is about getting the world title now. I don't think I will be doing it in two years time."

Miller-Uibo, who is married to Estonian decathlete Maicel Uibo, told BBC Sport last year that she planned to turn to multi-eventing.

Elsewhere in Rome, American Olympic champion Athing Mu returns to 800m after she withdrew from the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene in May. Britain's Jemma Reekie lines up against her.