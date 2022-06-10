Last updated on .From the section Athletics

I love running in front of a home crowd - Dina Asher-Smith on Commonwealth Games

British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith says she could not resist including a home Commonwealth Games in her busy summer.

The 26-year-old says defending her world 200m title in the United States on 21 July is her priority.

But she will then compete at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where the athletics begins on 2 August.

The European Championships start in Munich on 15 August, but Asher-Smith says the Commonwealth Games are essential "because they are at home".

"I love running in front of a home crowd," Asher-Smith told BBC Sport's Laura Scott.

"I love being able to perform in front of my family, friends and the fans that have been behind me since I was 16 or 17."

Although, as Asher-Smith says, the schedule means "holding your peak for six weeks", she sees the summer as "a fantastic opportunity".

"Life is so short, every race we have you should grab and go for it," the four-time European champion adds.

'Phenomenal strength' in women's sprinting

Asher-Smith continued preparations for the major events with an appearance at the Rome Diamond League on Thursday.

The Briton finished third in a strong 200m race, with Jamaica's Shericka Jackson winning and Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah second.

Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo was fourth in a field stacked with Olympic gold medallists.

Having withdrawn from the event at the Olympics with a hamstring injury, the Commonwealths provide Asher-Smith with another chance to face such impressive competition.

"The strength in depth in women's sprinting is phenomenal right now," Asher-Smith said.

"It's absolutely amazing, there are so many talented women right now. It's exciting to be amongst them."