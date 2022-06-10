Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Wlodarczyk holds the hammer world record of 82.98m

Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk says she will have surgery on an injury sustained while apprehending a thief who broke into her car.

Wlodarczyk, 36, won gold in the hammer in Tokyo last year to capture a third Olympic track and field title in the same event.

"I single-handedly apprehended the thief and handed him over to the police," she wrote on Twitter. external-link

"Unfortunately I paid for it with a muscle injury. Surgery on Monday."

She thanked Polish police for their "quick intervention" as she also posted a picture standing next to her car.

Wlodarczyk will be hoping to be fit for the World Championships in Oregon in July, where she will be attempting to win a fifth world title.