Anita Wlodarczyk: Polish hammer thrower to have surgery after thwarting car thief
Last updated on .
Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk says she will have surgery on an injury sustained while apprehending a thief who broke into her car.
Wlodarczyk, 36, won gold in the hammer in Tokyo last year to capture a third Olympic track and field title in the same event.
"I single-handedly apprehended the thief and handed him over to the police," she wrote on Twitter.
"Unfortunately I paid for it with a muscle injury. Surgery on Monday."
She thanked Polish police for their "quick intervention" as she also posted a picture standing next to her car.
Wlodarczyk will be hoping to be fit for the World Championships in Oregon in July, where she will be attempting to win a fifth world title.
