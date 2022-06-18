Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Nick Griggs' main summer target is the World Under-20 Championships in Colombia in early August

Tyrone teenager Nick Griggs had to settle for second place in the 800m at the Northern Ireland Championships as Meath man Harry Purcell earned victory.

During a championships which will not live long in the memory, the battle between Purcell and young star Griggs was a rare talking point.

A slow first lap saw the bell reached in 60 seconds and 1:46.41 man Purcell held off Griggs to win in 1:55.49.

That left him 0.18 seconds ahead of the European Under-20 3,000m champion.

Villanova University graduate Purcell, 26, showed his experience of 800m running as he controlled the race but Griggs, who set a new European Under-20 indoor mile record with a remarkable 3:56.40 clocking in March, is unlikely to be downhearted after moving down from his regular distances to challenge the Dunshaughlin athlete.

Griggs' time was nearly five second inside his previous 800m personal best of 2:00.05 set back in 2020.

But while the Newmills youngster is certainly more of a 1500m/5000m type athlete, he surely will break 1:50 for 800m when he finds himself in much stronger fields than what he had to contend with on Saturday.

Griggs' next planned outing is the Morton Games in Dublin on 2 July before he races at the Cork City Sport three days later, as he continues his build-up towards the World Under-20 Championships in Colombia in early August.

With Megan Marrs opting to sit out the championships, heptathlete Kate O'Connor was the only prospective Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games athlete in action.

In Marrs' absence, the Dundalk athlete won the women's 100m hurdles in 13.96 seconds - 0.02 seconds outside her personal best.

O'Connor also finished fourth in the 200m in 25.12 seconds which was 0.30 outside her PB as Sligo's Lauren Cadden took the title in 24.29.

Paralympic great Jason Smyth finished third in the men's 100m in 10.66 seconds as Dominican Portstewart schoolboy Oliver Swinney, fresh from recently clinching the Irish Schools title, took victory in 10.48 - 0.01 outside his personal best set last month - with Clonliffe's Leo Morgan [10.64] also finishing ahead of the Eglinton man.

But overall the standard of competition was a far cry from the heyday of the Northern Ireland & Ulster Championships, with the less said about the depth and quality in certain events, the better.