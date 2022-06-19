Last updated on .From the section Athletics

This year's London Marathon will take place on Sunday, 2 October

BBC Sport will broadcast the London Marathon for another five years after renewing its partnership with the event's organiser.

Both parties have agreed a new deal from 2022 to 2026.

The partnership, which began in 1981, is now over four decades old and one of the longest standing in British sport.

During that time, the London Marathon has become the world's biggest annual one-day fundraising event, raising more than £1bn for charity.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said: "The London Marathon is an iconic event in the UK's sporting calendar and one which we are thrilled to continue broadcasting for another five years.

"We look forward to showcasing the elite athletes from the race as well as the inspiring and touching stories of the thousands of charity runners that take part each year."