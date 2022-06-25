Hannah Brier: Swansea Harrier becomes Wales' fastest woman
Hannah Brier became the fastest Welsh woman of all time after running a personal best in her women's 100m heat at the UK Athletics Championships in Manchester.
The 24-year-old Swansea Harrier won her heat in a time of 11.33.
She beat her previous best of 11.39, a time she shared with Sallyanne Short and Elaine O'Neill.
Brier progressed to Saturday's semi-finals, where Britain's fastest woman Dina Asher-Smith will be a rival.
Brier will join brother Joe, a 400m runner, in the Wales team at the Birmingham Commonwealth games later this summer.