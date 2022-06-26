Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Adele Nicoll is in the Wales team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Adele Nicoll has added UK Athletics Championships gold to the bobsleigh World Cup silver medal she won in January.

The 25-year-old from Welshpool threw a personal best 17.59m in the shot put in Manchester to take the title.

Nicoll's Birmingham Commonwealth Games-bound Wales team-mate Bethan Davies also took gold in the 5,000m race walk.

Gracie Griffiths won race walk silver in a Welsh one-two, although compatriot Heather Lewis was disqualified.

Nicoll, who competes for Birchfield Harriers, joined pilot Mica McNeill to win bobsleigh silver in Lativa five months ago was delighted.

"I'm absolutely buzzing at the moment - this is my first senior title and hopefully the first of many," she said.

"I've had far too many bronzes so I'm really happy with today."

Davies was "really happy" with her win in the build up to the 2022 Games, which will be held from 28 July to 8 August.

"Today was about testing the speedy legs," said Cardiff athlete Davies.

"For me it's been an interesting year. The Commonwealth Games is 10,000m, but obviously our major championships are still 20 or 25,000m.

"So this is the perfect kind of lead in to Commonwealths to try and find my speedy legs. I think it went okay.

"It's nice to have this opportunity in the British Champs, because obviously normally we're separate so it's really nice to showcase the event."

In the men's discus, Harrison Walsh finished ninth and Aled Sion Davies10th.

Wales' sprint successes of the first two days, Jeremiah Azu and Hannah Brier, did not compete in their respective 200m events.

Azu shocked his rivals with Saturday's win in the men's 100m, while Brier became the fastest Welsh woman in history in Friday's heats before finishing eighth in her Saturday final.