Daryll Neita completed a sprint double with victory in the 200m on the final day of the UK Athletics Championships.

The 25-year-old, who claimed a surprise win in the 100m over Dina Asher-Smith on Saturday, clocked a time of 22.34 in the 200m ahead of Beth Dobbin and Imani-Lara Lansiquot.

"This means so much to me today. I've put in so much work to be here," Neita said.

"Words can't explain what it means to be double British champion."

Neita, who becomes the the first woman to achieve the sprint double at the British Championships since 2010, said she was feeling "super confident" as she looked ahead to the World Championships, which will take place between 15 and 24 July in Eugene, Oregon.

"This is a major stepping stone for this year. There's so many championships coming up and I'm in great shape and I'm ready to challenge the rest of the world," she added.

Mitchell-Blake claims men's 200m title

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (right) was part of the 4x100m relay team who were stripped of their silver medals from Tokyo 2020 after CJ Ujah (left) failed a drugs test

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake ran a season's best and championship record time of 20.05 to claim gold in the men's 200m, bettering the 20.08 championship record set in 2019 by Adam Gemili, who finished fifth in Manchester.

Mitchell-Blake, 28, and second-placed Joe Ferguson, who also ran a season's best, automatically qualify for the Worlds.

"I needed that win," Mitchell-Blake said. "I want to be the best in the nation and now I can go out and compete with the rest of the world.

"It feels good to run fast and I know there is more in the tank"

Burgin dominates 800m

Max Burgin dominated a strong field in the men's 800m, taking gold with a time of 1:44.54.

The 20-year-old led Dan Rowden and Elliot Giles through the first 400 metres and kicked hard into the final straight to widen the gap and guarantee his position at the World Championships.

"The weather conditions didn't help, the wind really threw it into the mix but I just did what I needed to do and came away with gold," Burgin said.

Elsewhere on the final day...

Jemma Reekie had to dig deep to earn victory in the 800m and join team-mate Laura Muir, who won in the 1500m on Saturday, on the plane to the Worlds in July.

Finishing in 2:06.03, Reekie was forced to dig deep in the final 50 metres to fight off competition from Ellie Baker, who took silver.

Also booking a place at the World Championships was Mark Scott who won the 5,000m ahead of James West and Jack Rowe with a time of 13:42.82.

Olympic bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw clinched the women's pole vault title - as with Molly Caudery, she failed to clear 4.60m but took the gold having jumped the previous height of 4.50m on her first attempt.

Race walker Tom Bosworth claimed his fourth consecutive gold medal at the UK Athletics Championships with Beth Davies also securing back-to-back walk race wins.

In the 400m wheelchair races, seven-time Olympic champion Hannah Cockcroft claimed gold in the women's event while Nathan Maguire prevailed in the men's race.

Jodie Smith eased to heptathlon success, setting a new personal best with 5,929 points, 460 points ahead of Ella Rush in second.

James Whiteaker regained his javelin title, Nicholas Percy won men's discus gold and Adele Nicoll threw a personal best of 17.59m to finish above Sophie McKinna in the women's shot put.

In the men's triple jump, Benjamin Williams claimed his fourth British title while Reynold Banigo jumped 8.00m in the long jump to take gold. Morgan Lake was victorious in the women's high jump.

With a time of 55.08, Jessie Knight won in the 400m hurdles and Elizabeth Bird took home gold in the women's steeplechase.