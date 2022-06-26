Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Eilish McColgan is determined to overcome illness and make an impact at next month's World Championships.

The Scot's preparation for Oregon has been hampered by a bug that ruled her out of this weekend's UK Championships.

But the 31-year-old expects to be selected for the 10,000m when the British team is named, and says there is "no reason" she cannot continue her impressive form.

"I picked up a bug about a week ago and I'm still recovering," said McColgan.

"I had quite a few days off to help my body recover, but I've started easy running now. I've not been able to do any hard intervals.

"The key thing over these next three weeks is just get back into full training with no interruptions and no delays.

"I had Covid in March and that completely floored me. It took me seven weeks to recover, but I got there and have had one of my best seasons. It hasn't stopped me and I hope this follows suit."

The Worlds take place from 15-24 July, with McColgan then representing Scotland at the Commonwealth Games where the athletics events get under way on 28 July.

The Dundonian broke her mother Liz's Scottish 10,000m record earlier this month, having set a new British and European milestone over the distance in May.

"The Scottish record was a really special and surreal moment," she added on BBC Sportsound.

"It was in Hengelo in the Netherlands where my mum set her record so many years earlier. My dad had even set a PB in that stadium.

"I definitely feel there's more to come for me in that event and that's what I'm most excited about for the World Championships and going into the Commonwealth Games as well."