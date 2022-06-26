Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Shericka Jackson (pictured at the Golden Gala in Rome) won both the 100m and 200m

Shericka Jackson ran the third fastest women's 200m of all time at Jamaica's World Championship trials.

The 27-year-old clocked 21.55 seconds to complete the sprint double in Kingston having won the 100m on Friday.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was second in 22.05, with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce third in 22.14.

Jackson's time puts her behind only world record holder Florence Griffith Joyner (21.34) and Thompson-Herah (21.53) on the all-time list.

"Honestly, I am shocked by the time," said the Olympic bronze medallist. "I never expected to go that fast.

"I knew that I had something special in my legs but to run that fast... I'm just grateful."

Elsewhere, Andrew Hudson - who recently switched allegiance from the United States - won the men's 200m in 20.10, beating 100m champion Yohan Blake and Nigel Ellis.

Olympic champion Hansle Parchment won the men's 110m hurdles, having recovered from a slow start to catch 2016 Olympic and 2017 world champion Omar McLeod - who then hit a hurdle and finished in last place.