Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Alastair Chalmers has won the last three British 400m hurdles titles

Alastair Chalmers is targeting a first Commonwealth Games medal for Guernsey in 28 years after winning his third successive British 400m hurdles title.

Chalmers, 22, booked his place at next month's World Championships in Oregan after winning in a time of 49.21.

The 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games champion - who is also a multiple Island Games champion - did not get through the heats at the 2018 Games.

"It's a massive opportunity to try to get a medal," he told BBC Guernsey.

"It's the home games for me and I'm in the shape of my life so I think depending on how other people run, you just never now on the day, especially in a final.

"But if I'm feeling good and I've come off a good high at the Worlds I definitely see there's quite a high possibility of getting a medal - it'll be interesting to see which colour it would be."

Guernsey's last Commonwealth Games medal came in 1994 when Adrian Breton and Graham La Maitre won bronze in the 25m rapid fire pistol pairs.

"I feel so proud to come from Guernsey," Chalmers added.

"I've always loved wearing that Guernsey kit. Everyone's always asked me 'why are you wearing that?' but it's always got such meaning when I'm racing so I'll be so proud to put it on for another Commonwealth Games.

"It wouldn't sit right for me if I raced for England or Scotland. It's Guernsey for me and I'm so happy and proud to come from there."

The Commonwealth Games start in Birmingham on 28 July.