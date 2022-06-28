Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith won three medals at the 2019 World Championships in Doha

Reigning world champions Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson will headline the Great Britain team at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon next month.

Asher-Smith will seek to defend the 200m title she won in Doha three years ago, while Johnson-Thompson will again go for heptathlon gold.

They are part of an initial 64-strong GB team named for the championships in Eugene, which also features Olympic silver medallists Keely Hodgkinson (800m) and Laura Muir (1500m).

Asher-Smith will also race in the 100m, where she will be joined by Daryll Neita - who beat her over the distance at the UK Championships on Saturday - and Imani-Lara Lansiquot.

Beth Dobbin will also compete in the 200m, while Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Joe Ferguson will be joined by Adam Gemili in the men's event.

Max Burgin, Kyle Langford and Daniel Rowden have been selected for the men's 800m, while Jemma Reekie and Alex Bell are in the women's 800m with Hodgkinson.

Olympic bronze medallist Josh Kerr, newly crowned UK champion Jake Wightman and Neil Gourley will compete over 1500m, with Melissa Courtney-Bryant and Katie Snowden joining Muir in the women's event.

The British contingent for the field events is headlined by Olympic bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw in the pole vault.

"We are really pleased to be selecting such a strong team," said Olympic head coach Christian Malcolm.

"We saw a very competitive trials event at the UK Athletics Championships which saw several athletes confirm their place on the plane, and we've seen a number of athletes step up on the global circuit so far this season which has been really encouraging."

A further group of athletes have been nominated for selection via a top 32 Road to Oregon qualification position, which will be confirmed after the rankings are released on Wednesday.

The World Athletics Championships take place from 15-24 July.