Griggs clocked a European Under-20 indoor mile record of 3:56.40 in March

Tyrone 17-year-old Nick Griggs ran his second sub-four minute mile as he clocked 3:58.51 to place sixth in a thrilling race at the Morton Games.

After being mid-pack most of the way, Griggs moved into contention by the start of the last lap before losing ground on the home straight in Dublin.

Olympian Andrew Coscoran snatched victory as he dived over the line to pip Irish 1500m champion Cathal Doyle.

Coscoran's lunge saw him clinch victory in 3:57.09 - 0.02 ahead of Doyle.

Despite wet conditions, the milers fought out a superb race with Irish athletes filling the top four places and the leading six all going under four minutes.

European Under-23 Cross Country silver medallist Darragh McElhinney produced a personal best of 3:58.15 to place third ahead of Swinford's Shane Bracken (3:58.28) with Australia's Callum Davies (3:58.36) as Griggs took sixth spot.

After finishing fifth in a slow and tactical 1500m won by Doyle in the wind at last weekend's Irish Championships at Santry, Griggs looked more at home in Saturday night's paced race on the same track.

Andrew Coscoran's dive over the finish line saw him pip Irish 1500m champion Cathal Doyle in the men's mile at the Morton Games

And while he lost ground on the leaders in the home straight, it still represented a highly productive evening for Griggs, who will run again at the Cork City Sports on Tuesday evening as he continues his preparations for next month's World Under-20 Championships in Colombia.

The run was Griggs' second sub-four minute mile after his sensational European Under-20 indoor record of 3:56.40 in March when he pushed Coscoran all the way at the NIA Live event at Abbotstown.

Coscoran's latest victory saw him becoming the first Irish winner of the Morton Mile in 18 years as he returned to action after being forced to miss the Irish Championships because of illness.

The Balbriggan man will compete for Ireland at the World Championships in Oregon later this month.

Further impressive performances at the Morton Games included a new 100m personal best of 10.26 seconds for Ireland's Israel Olatunde, as he finished 0.04 behind Britain's winner Andrew Robertson.

Olatunde's time cut 0.01 off his previous best and national under-23 record set last month in Austria as he edges ever closer to Paul Hession's national record of 10.18.

Sarah Lavin had to settle for the runners-up spot in the women's 100m hurdles in 13.10 seconds after hitting the eighth barrier, which saw her lose ground to US winner Jade Barber (12.97).

Another Irish Olympian Sarah Healy also came second in the women's mile as Britain's Lizzie Bird produced the stronger closing sprint to win in 4:30.67 - 0.83 seconds clear of the Dubliner.