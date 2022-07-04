Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Britain's Eilish McColgan is set to make her debut in the London Marathon later this year.

The 31-year-old Scot has entered the race 26 years on from her mother Liz's famous 1996 triumph.

Joining McColgan on the start line for the race on 2 October will be world record holder Brigid Kosgei and defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei.

McColgan has enjoyed a successful 2022 so far, breaking the Scottish 10,000m record last month in Hengelo.

The two-time European medallist also set a British and European 10km record at the Great Manchester Run in May.