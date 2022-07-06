Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Mo Farah finished as runner-up at the London 10,000 in May

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah will run in the 2022 London Marathon in October.

It will be the 39-year-old Briton's first full marathon since 2019 and he will use the Big Half - a half-marathon race - in September as preparation.

Farah has raced in three London Marathons and was a pacemaker at the elite-only event in 2020.

"Everyone knows how much I love the London Marathon so I'm really excited to be coming back in 2022," said Farah.

"It does seem a long time ago since I last took part in the full race in 2019 and I can't wait to get back out there again, test myself against the best marathon runners in the world and enjoy that buzz and amazing atmosphere London creates on marathon day.

"I am focused on getting a good training block in between now and then."

Farah returned to the track in 2020 after three years of focusing on the marathon but failed to qualify for last year's delayed Tokyo Olympics.

He was also surprisingly beaten by club runner Ellis Cross at the London 10,000 in May as he returned to competition after an 11-month absence.

Farah's highest finish at the London Marathon was third in 2018 and his time of two hours five minutes 11 seconds at the Chicago Marathon in 2018 is a British record.