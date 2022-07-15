Neil Gourley, Jake Wightman, and Josh Kerr are aiming to reach the final of the World Championships again

Steve Cram's famous triumph in Helsinki back in 1983 remains the only time a British male has won the 1500m world title.

The trio charged with ending the 39-year drought - Josh Kerr, Jake Wightman, and Neil Gourley - are all Scottish.

Wightman clinched the British title last month, finishing ahead of Gourley in second, and Olympic bronze medallist Kerr in third, and now all three will compete with the world's best in Eugene, Portland this weekend.

The World Championships could mark a high point in a rich period for middle distance running in Scotland, with Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie also leading the way.

But could the men's 1500m take centre stage?

Hitting form

All three men have been in promising form stretching back to the last Olympics.

In Tokyo, Kerr took a sensational bronze medal in a time of 3:29.05, which is second only to Mo Farah in Britain's all time list of men's 1500m times.

The 24-year-old from Edinburgh has not raced much in 2022 so far, but broke the British and European indoor mile record in Boston in February, and is aiming to peak and make an impact on the world stage again.

"I like to keep under the radar," Kerr says. "People don't really know where I'm at because I don't race that much - but when I do, I like to make a bit of a show and compete hard."

Wightman, meanwhile, was disappointed with his 10th place finish in last summer's Olympic final, but has been in good recent form.

The 28-year-old won a Diamond League meeting in Rabat at the start of June, and then backed that up with a third place in Oslo 10 days later, breaking the 40-year-old Scottish mile record in the process.

Then, he claimed a first ever British title in Manchester.

"It's an exciting time to be heading into the World Championships this year," Wightman told BBC Scotland "Just because I feel like I've raced probably as well as I ever have. I'm looking forward to actually getting stuck into it."

Glasgow runner Gourley, who used to be based in Eugene where the championships are being held, finished as the runner up at the British championships.

The 27-year-old was sixth in the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade back in March and has been training at altitude in Arizona to improve his endurance in a bid to get closer to medal contention.

"I've been working on getting stronger aerobically over these past eight to 12 months, and it is definitely showing in my performances," Gourley said.

"I am performing much more consistently and I've got the strength to live with quicker paces, so it's a move that has paid off."

Friendly rivalries

The extra dimension to the trio's bid for success this summer is that they are friends as well as rivals and team-mates.

Wightman and Gourley, separated by less than a year in age, competed against each other on the Scottish athletics circuit as boys, while Kerr was a few years behind Wightman at Edinburgh Athletics Club.

Wightman and Gourley both admit they have been late bloomers, compared to Kerr earning an Olympic medal at 23. But they all relish sharing the journey with one another, regardless of results.

"We've raced each other so many times you can predict what that person would want," Wightman says.

"It makes it even tougher to race, but you want the best for them. I hope we all manage to navigate ourselves through to the final and have as good runs as possible."

Gourley adds: "It's special. It's people I've known for years and years, and we've all had different pathways to get to this point.

"Don't get me wrong, on the start line I'm fully focussed on what I need to be doing and that I need to be beating these guys - but taking a step back from it, it's special to be a part of."

Kerr believes the trio inspire each other on to greater things, which in turn has helped the development of Scottish middle distance running.

"We've got athletes seeing fantastic performances from fellow Scots and seeing that it's possible for them to do the same - because we're from similar places and were brought up doing the same things, on the same tracks.

"We've got a flow of 1500m runners, especially, coming through and running fantastic times."

Medal chances

So, what are the chances of medals? The trio all reached the final of the last World Championships in Doha in 2019, but missed out on the podium.

Given the quality and depth of the men's 1500m, there is every chance that could happen again, and it won't be easy to even make the final.

The indomitable Norwegian Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen will be the strong favourite for gold, then there is defending world champion Timothy Cheruiyot, the silver medallist from Tokyo, and his Kenyan compatriot Abel Kipsang.

Kerr says showing he can be the best in the world on a given day is "part of why I'm in the sport".

Wightman, who finished fifth in Doha, says his "main aim" is to climb on the podium. "I feel like I can do that," he says.

"I need to make sure I have one of my best races of the year in that final - once I hopefully get there."

Gourley sums it up nicely. Nothing is guaranteed, but it is all up for grabs.

"There are three or four of us who are all within the top 10 guys on the planet right now," he says.

"So I have to go into this World Championships believing my performances to this point are truly going to fit in with the best in the world - otherwise I wouldn't be on the plane anyway."