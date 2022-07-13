World Athletics Championships: BBC TV and online coverage times
|2022 World Athletics Championships
|Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only)
The BBC will show live coverage of all 10 days of action at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Britain's Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson are among the star names defending their titles as the United States hosts the championships for the first time.
There is extensive coverage across TV on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC Four and BBC Red Button.
And every session will also be available on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.
The best of the action will run on a highlights programme on BBC Two.
The BBC Sport website will also feature video clips, reports and analysis.
The BBC's team of commentators and experts includes Steve Cram, Michael Johnson, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Paula Radcliffe, Denise Lewis, Colin Jackson and Steve Backley.
Full schedule
All times BST. Coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Friday, 15 July
Live coverage
18:00-19:15 - BBC Two
19:15-21:00 - BBC Four
21:00-01:00 - BBC Red Button
01:00-04:25 (Saturday morning) - BBC One
Saturday, 16 July
Repeat
13:15-16:40 - BBC One
Live coverage
19:00-22:15 - BBC Three
01:05-04:35 (Sunday morning) - BBC One
Sunday, 17 July
Repeat
10:20-13:50 - BBC Two
Live coverage
13:50-16:45 - BBC One
18:30-23:00 - BBC iPlayer
01:00-04:30 (Monday morning) - BBC One
Monday, 18 July
Repeat
08:45-12:15 - BBC Two
Live coverage
13:45-17:00 - BBC Two
17:00-19:30 - BBC Two
19:30-21:00 - BBC Three
00:55-04:25 (Tuesday morning) - BBC One
Tuesday, 19 July
Repeat
13:45-17:15 - BBC Two
Highlights
18:00-19:00 - BBC Two
Live coverage
01:10-04:40 (Wednesday morning) - BBC One
Wednesday, 20 July
Repeat
13:45-17:15 - BBC Two
Highlights
18:00-19:00 - BBC Two
Live coverage
01:20-04:50 (Thursday morning) - BBC One
Thursday, 21 July
Repeat
13:45-17:15 - BBC Two
Highlights
18:00-19:00 - BBC Two
Live coverage
01:05-04:35 (Friday morning) - BBC One
Friday, 22 July
Repeat
13:45-17:15 - BBC Two
Live coverage
14:00-17:30 - BBC Red Button
Highlights
18:30-19:30 - BBC Two
Live coverage
01:05-04:35 (Saturday morning) - BBC One
Saturday, 23 July
Repeat
13:15-16:45 - BBC One
Live coverage
18:30-20:00 - BBC Two
20:00-21:30 - BBC Three
01:00-04:30 (Sunday morning) - BBC One
Sunday, 24 July
Repeat
14:00-17:30 - BBC One
Live coverage
14:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button
20:00-21:00 - BBC Two
21:00-22:00 - BBC Three
22:00-23:30 - BBC Red Button
01:00-04:30 (Monday morning) - BBC One
Monday, 25 July
Repeat
10:15-13:45 - BBC One
Highlights
16:30-18:00 - BBC Two
