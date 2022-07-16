Last updated on .From the section Athletics

US sprint coach Rana Reider, who is under investigation for sexual misconduct, was warned by police after allegedly gaining unauthorised access to the athletes' warm-up area at the World Championships in Oregon.

Reider, who coaches Britain's Adam Gemili, has not been accredited for the event at Hayward Field, Eugene.

The US Centre for SafeSport is investigating multiple complaints of sexual misconduct against him.

Reider refused to leave when approached by event security, but did so after police were notified.

He also coaches Americans Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell, who won silver and bronze respectively in the men's 100m on Saturday.

A World Athletics statement read: "Event security discovered an unaccredited person in the athlete warm up area. He was asked to leave, and he refused.

"Police were immediately notified and went to remove him from the venue. When he observed police officers approaching him, he left the venue. Outside the venue, he was stopped by police and advised that if he returned to the venue he would be arrested for trespassing."

In November, British athletes were told to "cease all association" with Reider until the investigation ends. At the time, his lawyer said no formal allegations had been made against Reider.

GB sprinter Daryll Neita left Reider's Florida training group but Gemili and Laviai Nielsen were removed from UK Athletics' World Class Programme in December after opting to stay with him.

Reider has established himself as one of the top track and field coaches, having overseen the success of several elite athletes including Olympic 200m champion Andre de Grasse and four-time triple jump world champion Christian Taylor.

A former UK Athletics employee, Reider trains athletes at the Tumbleweed Track Club in Jacksonville, Florida, having recently moved his training base from the Netherlands.