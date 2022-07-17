Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Thomas Barr clocked a season's best in his 400m hurdles heat but will need to go considerably faster to progress from his semi-final in the early hours of Monday

Irish athletes Thomas Barr and Andrew Coscoran progressed to the semi-finals in their 400m hurdles and 1500m events at the World Championships in Oregon.

Barr clocked a season's best of 49.15 seconds to finish second in his heat to reach his semi-final which takes place in the early hours of Monday morning.

Coscoran also clocked his fastest 1500m time as he posted 3:36.36 which left him third in his heat.

The Balbriggan man will also be in action on Monday morning at 03:00 BST.

Australia's Oliver Hoare (3:36.17) and Ethiopia's Samuel Tefera (3:36.35) finished ahead of Tokyo Olympics semi-finalist Coscoran with Kenya's defending champion Timothy Cheruiyot finishing just behind the Irishman to also safely progress as one of the six automatic qualifiers.

Norway's Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen safely came through his heat as he clocked 3:35.12 to finish in third spot with British trio Josh Kerr, Jake Wightman and Neil Gourley also progressing in their qualifiers.

Barr, who finished fourth in the 2016 Olympic final in Rio, will probably have to run at least a second faster on Monday morning to have any hopes of reaching the final.

The performance of the small Irish team so far at the championships has been mixed.

The 4x400m mixed relay team, helped by a stunning semi-final final leg by Rhasidat Adeleke, did reach their final on Friday but she had to pull out of the decider because of illness.

With Sharlene Mawdsley replacing the in-form Adeleke, they had to settle for eighth in the final in a time nearly three seconds slower than their heat performance.

Sarah Healy produced a disappointing run in her 1500m heat as she finished 12th in 4:11.31 - over eight seconds outside her personal best.

Shot putters Eric Favours and John Kelly, who earned late call-ups to the championship under World Athletics' quota system, were unable to repeat their 20-metre personal best throws produced earlier this month in Cork.

Favours threw a creditable 19.76m with Donegal man Kelly's best throw a below-par mark of 17.92m.