2022 World Athletics Championships Venue : Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates : 15-24 July Coverage : Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only)

Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson is in seventh place after three events as she tries to retain her heptathlon world title in Oregon.

The 29-year-old, returning to fitness after multiple injury problems, managed 13.55 seconds in the 100m hurdles, good enough only for fifth in a heat won by Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam.

Thiam, Olympic champion in 2016 and at Tokyo last year, ran a personal best of 13.21, cleared 1.95m in the high jump and threw 15.03m in the shot put to lead the competition on 3,127 points.

Anouk Vetter, of the Netherlands, is second on 3,003 points and Poland's Adrianna Sulek third with 2,979.

Johnson-Thompson managed 1.83m in the high jump, 15cm below her personal best, and 12.92m in the shot put to leave her on 2,781 points after Sunday's morning session.

The final event of the day will be the 200m in the afternoon session.

The champion from Doha in 2019, Johnson-Thompson recovered from a ruptured Achilles to make last year's Tokyo Olympics, only to see her dream of a first Olympic medal ended by a calf injury in the 200m.

Earlier, Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola claimed gold in the men's marathon, finishing more than a minute clear in a championship record time of two hours five minutes 36 seconds.

Compatriot Mosinet Geremew (2:06:44) was second, and Belgium's Bashir Abdi third (2:06:48).

Britain's Joshua Griffiths finished 49th in 2:17:37.