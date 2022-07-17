Last updated on .From the section Athletics

2022 World Athletics Championships Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won a record fifth women's 100m world title in a Jamaican clean sweep of the medals as Dina Asher-Smith finished fourth.

At 35, Fraser-Pryce ran a championship record of 10.67 seconds to finish ahead of Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, who took silver and bronze respectively.

She is the first to win five world titles in an individual track event.

GB's Asher-Smith equalled her British record of 10.83 in Eugene, Oregon.

"This performance is phenomenal for me and I've had a fantastic championships," said Asher-Smith, who won silver in the event at the 2019 Worth Athletics Championships in Doha. "I really couldn't fault it but I'm so gutted that it didn't get me on the podium. I was so close. But that's just champs. I'm upset.

"It's been an interesting season for me so far. I've been in physical shape for a bit but I've had some life things that I'll probably talk about more after the 200m. I needed to make sure my mind was actually in the race rather than with my family or here.

"We're looking to keep going faster throughout the summer into Commonwealths and Europeans. But I definitely came here with an eye to get on to the podium."

It is the first time a nation has taken a clean sweep of the women's 100m medals at a World Championship, and comes a day after the United States completed the one-two-three in the men's 100m final.

The same Jamaican trio achieved the feat at last year's Olympics in Tokyo - Thompson-Herah winning her second gold on that occasion - with the nation also doing it at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

Asher-Smith's GB team-mate Daryll Neita missed out on a place in the final, finishing third in her semi-final in 10.97.

On Saturday, 26-year-old Asher-Smith had qualified fastest for the semi-finals in 10.84, the second quickest time of her career, and placed second in 10.89 in her semi-final behind Jackson on Sunday.

She drew lane eight for the final and after a good start, looked the most likely to threaten the Jamaicans' podium domination but was reeled in by Jackson and Thompson-Herah.

Fraser-Pryce 'feels blessed'

Two-time Olympic champion Fraser-Pryce's fifth world title comes 13 years after her first, won in 2009 in Berlin.

She now has 10 World Championship titles across the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay. Three of those have come since she gave birth to her son in 2017.

"I feel blessed to have this talent and to continue to do it at 35, having a baby, still going, and hopefully inspiring women that they can make their own journey," said Fraser-Pryce.

"I can't even imagine the amount of times I've had setbacks and I've bounced back and I'm here again.

"I continue to remind myself that sometimes it's not because you don't have the ability but it's the right time. It was the right time and I'm so, so grateful for the continuous support.

"This is the third one-two-three that I've been a part of and I'm so excited. I was able to come away with the win."