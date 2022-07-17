Alastair Chalmers: Guernsey 400m hurdler makes World Championship semi-finals
Guernsey's Alastair Chalmers has missed out on making the 400m hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships.
The 22-year-old finished sixth in his semi-final in a time of 50.54 seconds - two seconds behind United States' Olympic silver medallist Rai Benjamin who won the race in Oregan.
Chalmers was a fastest loser having clocked 49.37 seconds in finishing fifth in his heat on Saturday.
He will now focus on representing Guernsey at the Commonwealth Games.
Chalmers, who clocked a personal best of 48.88 seconds in May, won his third successive British 400m hurdles title last month.