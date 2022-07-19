Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Yulimar Rojas produced the sixth-furthest jump of all time to triumph at the World Championships

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas won her third straight triple jump title at the World Athletics Championships.

The Olympic champion, 26, posted 15.47m on her second jump to beat Jamaican Shanieka Ricketts by 0.58m.

Rojas, who shattered the world record by jumping 15.74m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March, is targeting 16m.

"It still hasn't sunk in yet - this is a special competition for me," Rojas said after winning in Oregon.

"I came with the goal to get closer to my world record. The wind affected my run-up.

"I tried to adjust but the most important thing was to win the medal and stay consistent over 15m."

Three-time world indoor champion Rojas began with a 14.60m jump and leaped 15.24m and 15.39m either side of two fouls.

Tori Franklin claimed the United States' first world medal in the event by taking bronze with a jump of 14.72m.