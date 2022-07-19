Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jake Wightman produced a stunning final 200m to win gold

Britain's Jake Wightman produced a stunning run to take 1500m gold at the World Championships in Oregon.

The 28-year-old produced a brilliant final burst to pass Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and clinch the title in three minutes 29.23.

Wightman looked stunned as he crossed the line in a world-leading time.

He is the first British man to win the world 1500m title since Steve Cram in 1983.

Ingebrigtsen took silver in 3:29.47, with Spain's Mohamed Katir third.

Wightman's father, Geoff, is the stadium announcer in Eugene and was able to call his son's victory.

"That's my son and he's world champion," Geoff told the Hayward Field crowd.

It was a superb race by Wightman, who timed his final move to perfection.

With Ingebrigtsen leading as the bell rang, Wightman pushed forward, passing him with 200m to go and then keeping him at bay to claim a superb gold.

He was warmly congratulated by his teammate and Olympic bronze medallist Josh Kerr, who finished fifth, before turning to celebrate with his family.