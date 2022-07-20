Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Britain's Eilish McColgan and Jessica Judd are through to the 5,000m final at the World Championships in Oregon and Matthew Hudson-Smith is in the 400m final, but medal hope Max Burgin withdrew from the 800m with injury.

McColgan ran a season's best 14 minutes 56.47 to advance and Judd 14:57.64.

Caster Semenya's 15:46.12 was not enough to qualify, however, with the South African middle-distance great running the 5,000m because she is barred from races between 400m and a mile over her testosterone levels.

Semenya - a two-time Olympic champion and three-time world champion over 800m - finished 13th in her heat, around 45 seconds off the time required to reach the final.

The 31-year-old cannot compete at her preferred distance unless she takes medication to reduce her testosterone levels.

"I am learning and I am willing to learn even more," said Semenya. "It was hot, [I] could not keep up with the pace, I tried to stick as much as I can."

Ethiopia's 10,000m champion Letesenbet Gidey qualified fastest in 14:52.27. Britain's Amy-Eloise Markovc failed to qualify but ran a season's best time of 15:31.62.

Langford and Rowden advance, Burgin out

Burgin, 20, set the fastest time in the world this year over 800m when he ran 1:43.52 in Finland last month, but withdrew shortly before Wednesday's heats began.

Kyle Langford and Daniel Rowden ensured British representation in the semi-finals, finishing in 1:45.68 and 1:45.53 respectively, while Ireland's Mark English also advanced in a season's best 1:44.76.

Canada's Marco Arop ran the fastest time of the day with 1:44.56, while Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir and fellow Kenyan Wyclife Kinyamal both went through safely too.

Hudson-Smith set the second fastest time of the day in the 400m semi-finals, his 44.38 placing him just behind American Michael Norman's 44.30.

Former world and Olympic champion Kirani James of Grenada won his semi-final in 44.74, while the third semi-final was won by American Champion Allison in 44.71. South Africa's world record holder Wayde van Niekerk - another former world and Olympic champion - advanced in 44.75.

Britain's Alex Haydock-Wilson narrowly missed out despite a personal best 45.08, with Ireland's Christopher O'Donnell also failing to qualify.

Reigning Olympic and world 400m champion Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas is absent from the Championships because of a tendon injury.

Jeruto and Feng take gold

The only gold medals of the day were won by Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto in the steeplechase and Feng Bin of China in the discus.

Jeruto, who switched allegiance from Kenya to Kazakhstan earlier this year, set a World Championships record of 8:53.02 in the 3,000m steeplechase - the third-fastest time ever.

Ethiopian Werkuha Getachew took silver, and compatriot Mekides Abebe bronze.

Feng, who finished 17th at last year's Olympics, took gold with a personal best 69.12m. Croatia's Sandra Perkovic was second and American Olympic champion Valarie Allman third.

There was a blow for the host nation's medal hopes as Fred Kerley - who won the 100m on Saturday - withdrew from the 4x100m because of injury.

But compatriot and defending 400m hurdles champion Dalilah Muhammad ran a season's best 53.28 to win her heat and advance to the semi-finals and Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin qualified fastest, winning heat three in 52.17.

Britain's Jessie Knight failed to qualify with her time of 55.39.

In the 400m flat, Victoria Ohuruogu went out despite a personal best of 50.99, with team-mates Nicole Yeargin and Ama Pipi also failing to advance from their semi-finals.

Two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who is yet to add world gold to her medal tally, was the fastest 400m qualifier in a season's best 49.55.

The Dominican Republic's Marileidy Paulino was the only other athlete under 50 seconds as she qualified in 49.98.