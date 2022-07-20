Last updated on .From the section Athletics

English (right) secured an automatic qualifying spot for the semi-finals when US athlete Johan Koech was disqualified after crossing the line in third spot

Donegal athlete Mark English produced an excellent first-round heat to qualify for the 800m semi-finals at the World Championships in Oregon.

English, 29, clocked a time of 1:44.76 - only 0.05 seconds outside his Irish record - to cross the line fourth.

But US athlete Jonah Koech was disqualified after finishing third which made English an automatic qualifier for the semi-finals.

Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke narrowly missed out on a 400m final spot.

Finn Valley athlete English's season's best left him behind Canada's Marco Arop (1:44.56) and Mexico's Jesus Tonatiuh Lopez (1:44.67) as Italy's Catalin Tecuceanu (1:44.83) also progressed as a fastest loser with Kenya's Noah Kibet, this year's World Indoor silver medallist, failing to progress with his fifth-place finish.

The Letterkenny man is a three-time European medallist but has yet to reach a global final at senior level.

Adeleke finished fourth in her women's 400m semi-final in 50.81 seconds which left her as ninth fastest overall.

The 19-year-old's time was 0.11 outside her personal best set in the US earlier this year.

Two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won the heat in a season's best 49.55 with Jamaica's Candice McLeod (50.05) taking the other automatic qualification spot.

Third-placed finisher Poland's Anna Kielbasinska earned the final faster loser's qualifying spot with her time of 50.65 as Adeleke, who won the European Under-20 100m and 200m titles last summer, was ultimately 0.16 seconds outside qualification.

Sligo athlete Chris O'Donnell missed out on qualification for the men's 400m final with a time of 46.01 seconds as he finished seventh in his semi-final.

O'Donnell's performance was 0.75 outside his personal best of 45.26 set earlier this year but he would have to produce a time of 44.97 to reach the final.

2011 world champion and 2012 Olympic gold medallist Kirani James won O'Donnell's semi-final in 44.74 which left him ahead of Botswana's Bayapo Ndori (44.94) with US athlete Michael Cherry among the non qualifiers from the race as he clocked 45.28.