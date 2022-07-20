Close menu

Mark English: Donegal man reaches 800m semi-finals at World Championships

Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Mark English (right) in action in his first-round heat
English (right) secured an automatic qualifying spot for the semi-finals when US athlete Johan Koech was disqualified after crossing the line in third spot

Donegal athlete Mark English produced an excellent first-round heat to qualify for the 800m semi-finals at the World Championships in Oregon.

English, 29, clocked a time of 1:44.76 - only 0.05 seconds outside his Irish record - to cross the line fourth.

But US athlete Jonah Koech was disqualified after finishing third which made English an automatic qualifier for the semi-finals.

Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke narrowly missed out on a 400m final spot.

Finn Valley athlete English's season's best left him behind Canada's Marco Arop (1:44.56) and Mexico's Jesus Tonatiuh Lopez (1:44.67) as Italy's Catalin Tecuceanu (1:44.83) also progressed as a fastest loser with Kenya's Noah Kibet, this year's World Indoor silver medallist, failing to progress with his fifth-place finish.

The Letterkenny man is a three-time European medallist but has yet to reach a global final at senior level.

Adeleke finished fourth in her women's 400m semi-final in 50.81 seconds which left her as ninth fastest overall.

The 19-year-old's time was 0.11 outside her personal best set in the US earlier this year.

Two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won the heat in a season's best 49.55 with Jamaica's Candice McLeod (50.05) taking the other automatic qualification spot.

Third-placed finisher Poland's Anna Kielbasinska earned the final faster loser's qualifying spot with her time of 50.65 as Adeleke, who won the European Under-20 100m and 200m titles last summer, was ultimately 0.16 seconds outside qualification.

Sligo athlete Chris O'Donnell missed out on qualification for the men's 400m final with a time of 46.01 seconds as he finished seventh in his semi-final.

O'Donnell's performance was 0.75 outside his personal best of 45.26 set earlier this year but he would have to produce a time of 44.97 to reach the final.

2011 world champion and 2012 Olympic gold medallist Kirani James won O'Donnell's semi-final in 44.74 which left him ahead of Botswana's Bayapo Ndori (44.94) with US athlete Michael Cherry among the non qualifiers from the race as he clocked 45.28.

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport