Burgin has been a highly-rated middle distance prospect for years and is the fourth fastest Briton of all time over the distance

2022 World Athletics Championships Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only)

British 800m hope Max Burgin has revealed he had to pull out of the World Championships after developing a deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

"I pulled out of the 800m at the World Champs with what we initially thought to be a calf strain," he said. external-link

"It has turned out to be a deep vein thrombosis in the right calf, an issue completely unrelated to running or training of any other kind."

The 20-year-old is the fastest man in the world this year over 800m.

He missed last year's Olympics after hamstring and groin injuries ruled him out for 12 months.

A DVT is a blood clot that develops, usually in the legs, which can lead to more serious health issues if it breaks away and travels to other parts of the body.

Burgin has been selected to represent England external-link at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with the first round of the 800m to be run on 3 August. The European Championships in Munich begin on 15 August.

"Its obviously gutting to have missed out on a major championships," added Burgin.

"Thankfully this DVT is something that can be fixed easily and relatively quickly. I'm aiming and looking forward to representing my country again soon!"