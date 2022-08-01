Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Gemili went out in the 200m heats at last month's World Championship after running 20.60, well short of his 19.97 personal best

British sprinter Adam Gemili has left coach Rana Reider as an investigation into multiple claims of sexual misconduct by the American continues.

Gemili, 28, said the "bad press" around Reider had hindered his performance at last month's World Championship.

Reider was also warned by police after entering the athletes' warm-up area with accreditation in Eugene.

"Mentally it has been very, very tough this year to keep my focus and not over-stress," Gemili said at the time.

Gemili initially stayed with Reider despite UK Athletics withdrawing funding and support for athletes under his guidance until the US Center for Safe Sport's investigation is concluded.

Reider's lawyer has previously said no formal allegations have been made against his client.

Gemili, who achieved fourth-place finishes at Olympics and World Championships in the past, went out in the 200m heats in Oregon.

He is believed to have parted ways with Reider on good terms.

Gemili is the final British athlete to stop working at Reider's Tumbleweek Track Club in Florida on a formal basis.

Sprinter Daryll Neita, who accused UK Athletics of "blackmail" over their stance, external-link has moved to a base in Italy, while 400m specialist Laviai Nielsen now works with Austrian Philipp Unfried.

UK Athletics has said it is "committed to ensuring appropriate conduct is consistent across all areas without any exceptions".

Reider has established himself as one of the top track and field coaches, having overseen the success of several elite athletes including Olympic 200m champion Andre de Grasse and four-time triple jump world champion Christian Taylor.

He also coaches Americans Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell, who won silver and bronze respectively in the men's 100m at the recent World Championships.