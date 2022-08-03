Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Leon Reid (right) claimed Northern Ireland's first Commonwealth Games athletics medal in 28 years at the 2018 Games

Leon Reid has been included in Ireland's 4x100m relay team for the European Championships despite being barred from the Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Games organisers prevented Reid from competing in Birmingham following a security risk assessment.

Reid was found guilty in February of allowing his flat to be used to produce crack cocaine and received a suspended sentence and community service order.

Athletics Ireland later said it would continue to consider him for selection.

And while Reid has not secured selection for his specialist 200m at the European Championships which take place in Munich from 15-21 August, he has been named in Ireland's six-man 4x100m relay squad.

Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games governing body did select Reid for the current Games but the Birmingham 2022 organising committee subsequently denied him entry to the championships following a security risk assessment.

Reid tweeted on Wednesday that he was "happy to be selected for the European Championships" after stating in an earlier tweet that his attempt to overturn his Commonwealth Games ban had been unsuccessful.

"No Commonwealth Games for me this year. We fought very hard until the end. A big thank you to my parents and my legal team for giving it the best shot," said the sprinter, who reached the 200m semi-finals at last year's Olympics.

Reid set his 200m personal best of 20.27 in 2018 which was the year he switched international eligibility from Great Britain to Ireland.

After winning his Commonwealth Games medal in April 2018, Reid reached the 200m final at the European Championships later that year in his first international appearance for Ireland.

Reid will be joined in the Ireland team in Munich by four members of Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games squad - Ciara Mageean, heptathlete Kate O'Connor and the Flanagan twins Eilish and Roisin.

Mageean has been selected for both the 800m and 1500m with Eilish Flanagan competing in the 3,000m steeplechase and sister Roisin picked for the 5,000m.

The Ireland squad also includes Strabane-based Ann Marie McGlynn who will race in the women's marathon.

Ireland team for European Championships

Men: Thomas Barr (400H), David Kenny (20km walk), Chris O'Donnell (400m), Mark English (800m), Luke McCann (1500m), Hiko Haso (10,000m), Brendan Boyce (35km walk), Brian Fay (5,000m), Darragh McElhinney (5,000m), Andrew Coscoran (1500m), Efrem Gidey (10,000m), John Fitzsimons (800m), Hugh Armstrong (marathon), Marcus Lawler (200m & 4x100m), Alex Wright (35km walk), Israel Olatunde (100m & 4x100m), Eric Favours (Shot Put), Joseph Ojewumi (4x100m), Mark Smyth (4x100m), Colin Doyle (4x100m), Leon Reid (4x100m)

Non-travelling 4x100m reserve: Paul Costelloe

Women: Fionnuala McCormack (marathon), Rhasidat Adeleke (400m & 4x100m), Louise Shanahan (800m), Sarah Healy (1500m), Kate O'Connor (heptathlon), Sarah Lavin (100H), Eilish Flanaghan (3,000m SC), Michelle Finn (3,000m SC), Aoife Cooke (marathon), Phil Healy (400m & 4x400), Ciara Mageean (800m & 1500m), Ann Marie McGlynn (marathon), Sophie Becker (400m & 4x400m), Roisin Flanaghan (5,000m), Sharlene Mawdsley (4x400m), Cliodhna Manning (4x400m), Roisin Harrison (4x400m).

Non-travelling 4x400m reserve: Kelly McGrory