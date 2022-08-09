European Championships 2022: BBC TV times and extra online streams
Last updated on .From the section Athletics
|2022 European Championships
|Hosts: Munich Dates: 11-21 August
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app.
The 2022 European Championships take place in Munich from 11-21 August and BBC Sport will bring you comprehensive live coverage.
The second edition of the Championships will feature nine European Championships under one roof - athletics, beach volleyball, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis and triathlon.
You can catch all the must-see moments on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three.
There will be live streams on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with additional coverage on the BBC Red Button to help you follow your favourite sport.
TV, iPlayer, Red Button and digital schedules
All times BST. Coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Thursday, 11 August - day one
BBC Three: 20:00-21:00
Red Button: 08:00-18:00
Digital platforms: 14:00-15:40 - gymnastics, 15:00-18:35 - track cycling, 17:00-18:40 - swimming
Friday, 12 August - day two
BBC One: 13:45-18:00
BBC Two: 09:00-13:45, 18:00-20:00
Red Button: 08:00-20:00
Digital platforms: 08:00-11:15 - rowing, 11:00-13:50 - track cycling, 14:15-15:15 - BMX, 15:30-18:10 - track cycling, 16:15-18:25 - triathlon
Saturday, 13 August - day three
BBC One: 13:15-16:30
BBC Two: 09:00-13:15, 16:30-21:00
Red Button: 07:30-20:00
Digital platforms: 08:00-10:00 - swimming, 09:00-13:35 - climbing, 09:00-14:15 - track cycling, 13:00-14:40 - gymnastics, 15:00-18:15 - climbing
Sunday, 14 August - day four
BBC One: 13:50-17:35
BBC Two: 09:00-13:50, 17:35-21:00
Red Button: 08:00-20:00
Digital platforms: 08:00-13:15 - climbing, 09:15-14:30 - road cycling, 09:50-13:10 - rowing, 11:30-14:00 - track cycling, 13:30-16:25 - gymnastics
Monday, 15 August - day five
BBC One: 13:45-18:00
BBC Two: 09:00-13:45, 18:00-22:00
Red Button: 08:00-20:00
Digital platforms: 09:00-12:20 - athletics, 17:15-21:25 - athletics, 09:30-13:15 - marathons, 11:00-13:50 - track cycling, 11:30-13:30 - climbing, 13:40-15:00 - table tennis
Tuesday, 16 August - day six
BBC One: 13:45-18:00
BBC Two: 09:00-13:45, 18:00-22:00
Red Button: 07:30-21:30
Digital platforms: 08:00-10:00 - swimming, 09:05-12:15 - athletics, 11:00-14:15 - track cycling, 11:00-15:25 - diving, 15:30-18:10 - track cycling
Wednesday, 17 August - day seven
BBC One: 13:45-18:00
BBC Two:09:00-13:45, 18:00-22:00
Red Button: 08:00-21:30
Digital platforms: 08:35-13:20 - athletics, 11:00-15:15 - diving, 11:30-14:25 - table tennis, 13:00-18:00 - cycling, 14:00-15:25 - climbing
Thursday, 18 August - day eight
BBC One: 13:45-18:00
BBC Two: 09:00-13:45, 18:00-22:00
Red Button: 08:00-21:15
Digital platforms: 08:00-12:25 - athletics, 09:00-11:10 - diving, 11:30-14:25 - table tennis, 14:00-15:25 - climbing
Friday, 19 August - day nine
BBC One: 13:45-18:00
BBC Two: 09:00-13:45, 18:00-21:30
Red Button: 08:00-21:30
Digital platforms: 08:00-16:55 - canoeing, 09:00-10:55 - athletics, 09:00-10:45 - diving, 09:00-19:15 - beach volleyball
Saturday, 20 August - day 10
BBC One: 13:15-16:30
BBC Two: 09:00-13:15, 16:30-22:00
Red Button: 07:30-21:30
Digital platforms: 07:30-10:55 - athletics, 08:00-17:15 - canoeing, 09:00-11:25 - diving, 09:30-17:35 - table tennis, 13:45-16:15 - gymnastics
Sunday, 21 August - day 11
BBC One: 13:15-17:00
BBC Two: 10:00-13:15, 17:00-21:00
Red Button: 08:00-20:30
Digital platforms: 08:05-13:35 - canoeing, 09:00-10:40 - diving, 10:00-13:00 - beach volleyball, 10:30-13:00 - cycling, 12:45-16:25 - gymnastics
