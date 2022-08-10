Mageean is fresh off winning silver in the 1500m at the Commonwealth Games

European Championships 2022 Hosts: Munich Dates: 11-21 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams of every sport on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, the BBC Sport app.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Ciara Mageean says she is undecided about competing in both the 800m and 1500m at the upcoming European Championships in Munich.

Mageean, fresh off earning Commonwealths 1500m silver in Birmingham for Northern Ireland, has been entered in both distances for Ireland at the Europeans.

However, the 30-year-old says she will weigh up whether or not competing in the 800m will "jeopardise" her chances of medalling at the longer distance.

"I'm not sure [about running in both]," said Mageean.

"Athletics Ireland asked me would I like to enter the 800 as well, obviously showing some good form over 800 this year.

"I asked would it impact on the Irish team and would I be knocking an Irish girl out of their position, but they assured me that was not the case.

"In that instance I said 'yeah, I'll enter the 800' but I still haven't made a definite decision. Myself and Helen [Clitheroe, her coach] will make that decision over the imminent few days and I'll probably chat to the guys in Athletics Ireland when I get to Munich on Saturday about that."

Mageean is eyeing more medals after securing her first piece of Commonwealth silverware in Birmingham having pushed Scotland's Laura Muir close on the final lap of the 1500m final.

The Portaferry runner is targeting a third European Championships medal after taking 1500m bronze in Amsterdam in 2016 - her first medal at senior international level - and Indoor bronze in Glasgow in 2019.

Mageean ran her fastest ever 800m (1:59.03) in a mixed race in Manchester in the build-up to the Commonwealth Games, but she admits her chances of medalling at the shorter distance in Munich are lower.

"It would be possible to double up but my chances of a medal in the 800m in comparison to the 1500 are probably lower," she added.

"You look at the girls that are there at European level over 800 but I think I'm capable of making an 800 final. It's something I'll have to weigh up if it that will jeopardise my opportunity of medalling at 1500. I want to come away with silverware."

The 1500m heats take place on Tuesday morning with the 800m heats on 18 August morning before the 1500m final a day later.