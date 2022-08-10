Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the fourth-fastest ever women's 100m, 10.62 seconds, to win at the Diamond League in Monaco.

The five-time world 100m champion, 35, bettered her own mark for the fastest 100m of the year, having clocked 10.66 seconds in Poland on Saturday.

She has now run the third and fourth-fastest women's 100m times ever.

Fellow world champion Jake Wightman of Britain won the 1,000m with the fastest time this year.

Fraser-Pryce's fellow Jamaican Shericka Jackson came second in Monaco with a personal best of 10.71 seconds, while Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast set an African record in third and Britain's Daryll Neita finished sixth.

"I did what I needed to and we had fun and let the clock do the talking. To be able to run 10.60 consistently means a lot. It's remarkable. It's hard to keep up the speed at this high level," said Fraser-Pryce.

"I'm in my late thirties and I feel I have more to give. I look forward to doing my personal best [10.60 run in August 2021] during the rest of the season."

It was a third sub-10.70 run within a week for Fraser-Pryce, who missed the Commonwealth Games, as all seven starters went below 11 seconds.

She becomes the first woman in history to break 10.70 six times in the same season, having also won a record fifth women's 100m world title last month in Oregon.

Wightman back to winning ways

Wightman bounced back from disappointment at the Commonwealth Games, where he was unable to back up his 1500m world title in Oregon.

The 28-year-old took 1500m bronze in Birmingham on Saturday but posted a time of two minutes 13.88 seconds in Monaco, the ninth fastest 1,000m of all time, ahead of Canada's Marco Arop in second.

"I did not really know I was in shape to do this today," he said.

"It was just very, very hard. This is a really nice step towards the European championships in Munich where I will run the 800m."

American Clayton Murphy finished third, with Irishman Luke McCann setting a new national record of two minutes 16.40 seconds as he finished seventh.

Elsewhere, 1,500m world and Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon narrowly missed a sensational world record over the distance.

The Kenyan ran the second fastest time ever, three minutes 50.37 seconds, half a second shy of Ethiopian Genezebe Dibaba's world record set in 2015.

America's Noah Lyles won his second 200m race of the Diamond League season, breaking his own meeting record from 2018 with a superb effort of 19.48 seconds.

Erriyon Knighton and Michael Norman came second and third, respectively, to earn a podium clean sweep for the United States.