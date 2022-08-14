Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Philip (far right) won silver in the 4x100m at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month

Great Britain's Asha Philip has been ruled out of the women's 100m at the European Championships in Munich after testing positive for Covid-19.

Philip, 31, made it through to the semi-final of the 100m at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Ashleigh Nelson will take Philip's place in the individual 100m, with the heats getting under way on Monday.

Philip may take part in the 4x100m relay later in the week, an event she won silver in at the Commonwealths.

"We are obviously very sad for Asha that she is unable to compete on Monday," head coach Christian Malcolm said.

"We have carried out all the necessary Covid procedures pre-travel but, due to the timing of the positive test and following European Athletics' Covid guidelines, she will have to remain in self-isolation on the day of her event.

Nelson, 31, was already part of the 4x100m relay squad and on Sunday was named captain of the Great Britain and Northern Ireland team.

"It's been 24 hours of surprises, but it is an absolute honour," she said.

"I've got a story of success, but also of struggle. I hope that is something everyone can relate to. We all train really hard, we all have our ups and our downs, and I hope I can inspire [the team] to go out there and do battle."