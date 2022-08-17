Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jade O'Dowda soared to a new high jump personal best in an impressive performance

A personal-best high jump performance propelled Great Britain's Jade O'Dowda to fourth overall in the heptathlon after two of seven events at the European Championships in Munich.

O'Dowda, who won Commonwealth bronze for England in Birmingham earlier this month, cleared 1.80m, 5cm higher than she has previously jumped outdoors.

Belgium's world and Olympic champion Nafi Thiam leads with 2,285 points.

Compatriot Noor Vidts and Poland's Adrianna Sulek are second and third.

O'Dowda has 1,996 points, 84 behind Sulek, while fellow Briton Holly Mills, who finished fourth in the Commonwealth Games and World Indoors this season, lies 16th after struggling to find her rhythm in the high jump.

Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson has opted to miss the Europeans after competing at the World Championships in Oregon and winning gold at Birmingham 2022 in the past few weeks.

GB's Jacob Paul also scored a new personal best, running 49.40 seconds to make the 400m hurdles semi-finals.

There were several straightforward qualifications in the field for Great Britain.

Naomi Metzger needed only one jump, a leap of 14.24m, to secure her spot in Friday's triple jump final, while Nick Miller's 76.09m ensured automatic progress in the hammer.

Lawrence Okoye's 62.56m booked him a shot at the discus medals on Friday.