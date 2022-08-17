Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Matt Hudson-Smith has overcome Achilles, hamstring and hip injuries since 2019

Great Britain's Matt Hudson-Smith successfully defended his men's 400m title at the European Championships as team-mate Alex Haydock-Wilson claimed the bronze in Munich.

Hudson-Smith moved away from the field in the final 100m to ensure he completed his set of three major medals this summer with gold in 44.53 seconds.

The 27-year-old won world bronze in Eugene in July and claimed Commonwealth Games silver in Birmingham 10 days ago.

Haydock-Wilson, 23, clocked 45.17.

Switzerland's Ricky Petrucciani posted a season-best performance of 45.03 to take silver at the Olympiastadion.

Having earned his first individual world medal in Eugene, behind the United States' Michael Norman and Kirani James of Grenada, Hudson-Smith was denied Commonwealth gold by Zambian Muzala Samukonga's strong finish in Birmingham.

But the British record holder displayed his class as he capped a superb hat-trick of medals with a brilliant gold in Munich, pulling away on the final bend to secure a dominant victory.

He admitted following his podium at the worlds that he had struggled with his mental health after enduring three years of "absolute hell" in which he battled with injury, debt and the Covid pandemic.

Haydock-Wilson, who set a personal best of 45.08 as he narrowly missed out on the World Championship final in Eugene, was able to hold on after a fast start to clinch bronze by 0.008 seconds from the Netherlands' Liemarvin Bonevacia.

Victoria Ohuruogu fell short of collecting another medal in her excellent season in the women's 400m event.

The 29-year-old Commonwealth silver medallist had set a new personal best of 50.50 seconds in qualifying - and though she clocked 50.51 in the final it was not enough to make the podium.

The Netherland's Femke Bol, bidding to win a 400m and 400m hurdles double in Munich, claimed victory in 49.44, with Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek (49.94) and Anna Kielbasinska (50.29) taking silver and bronze respectively.

Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke posted a national record in 50.53 as she placed fifth.