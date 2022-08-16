Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Adeleke broke her own Irish record to finish fifth in Munich

Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke produced a brave run as she set a new Irish record to finish fifth in the women's 400m final at the European Championships in Munich.

The 19-year-old clocked 50.53 seconds to finish behind Great Britain's Victoria Ohuroguo, who finished fourth.

Adeleke's commendable performance came after Israel Olatunde finished sixth in the men's 100m final on Tuesday.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands won the women's 400m with a time of 49.44.

Drawn in lane one, Dubliner Adeleke started strongly and moved up to fourth at the halfway mark.

However, she faded over the last 100m and was pipped to fourth by Ohuroguo.

But it was an impressive performance from Adeleke in her 49th race of the season as she broke the national record of 50.70 she set back in May.

Poland earned silver and bronze through Natalia Kaczmarek and Anna Kielbasinska.