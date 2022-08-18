Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith has called for more research into the effect of periods on performance after her cycle caused her to pull up with cramp at Munich 2022.

Defending champion Asher-Smith initially thought her recovery strategy or hydration may be to blame after she limped out of Tuesday's 100m final.

But, after qualifying fastest for Friday's 200m final, Asher-Smith said "girls' stuff" caused her calf cramp.

"It is a huge topic for women in sport," the Briton told BBC Sport.

"It is something I think more people need to research from a sports science perspective.

"Sometimes you see girls who have been so consistent have a random dip, and behind the scenes they have been really struggling.

"It could do with more funding because if it was a men's issue we would have a million different ways to combat things."

The end of Asher-Smith's 100m title defence was the latest in a run of bad luck.

Her Tokyo Olympics campaign was badly hampered by a hamstring injury, and she was forced out of this year's Commonwealth Games with a muscle strain sustained while competing in the relay at July's World Championships.

However, the world bronze medallist looked in impressive form as she powered to a comfortable 22.53-second victory in her 200m semi-final in Germany.

Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji, the only other European to make the final in Oregon, won her heat in 22.76secs. Britain's Jodie Williams also made the final, qualifying fifth fastest.

"I just want to retain my European title, so the aim was to come out here and qualify and run fast tomorrow," Asher-Smith added.