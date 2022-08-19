Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ciara Mageean was also a silver medallist at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Ciara Mageean secured a silver medal in the 1500m final at the European Championships in Munich on Friday.

The Portaferry athlete stayed on the shoulder of gold medallist Laura Muir for much of the race, but the Great Britain runner pulled clear of her nearest challenger in the later stages.

Muir retained her title in a time of 4:01.08, with Mageean setting a season best time of 4:02.56 in second.

Muir also finished ahead of the county Down woman to take gold on that occasion.

Poland's Sofia Ennaoui claimed the bronze medal on Friday in 4:03.59.

Before the European Championships, Mageean stated her belief that she was "in the shape of her life" after her impressive performance in Birmingham.

The 30-year-old, who won 1500m silver at the European Championships in Glasgow, was also entered for the 800m in Munich but opted to concentrate her efforts on the longer distance.

After a steady opening to the race, Muir bolted off the front of the pack with 425m to go, with only Ireland's Mageean able to follow.

Mageean hung tough in Muir's slipstream until the final bend, before running out of gas and settling for silver, just less than a second and a half off the winner.

Muir's continental win adds to Olympic silver, world bronze and Commonwealth gold over the past 12 months.