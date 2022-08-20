Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Shanahan ran a time of 2:01.64

Ireland's Louise Shanahan finished eighth in the 800m final at the European Championships in Munich.

The Cork athlete, an Irish record holder at the distance, finished in a time of 2:01.64.

Favourite Keely Hodgkinson won gold in a time of 1.59.04, with Renelle Lamote of France second and Poland's Anna Wielgosz claiming bronze.

The Irish women's 4x400 relay team, meanwhile, finished sixth in their final on Saturday evening.

Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley ran a time of 3:26.63, with Netherlands taking gold, Poland second and Team GB third.

"I'm happy with my race plan, obviously it didn't go as I hoped but I just ran in a European senior final so it's a pretty good day," Shanahan told RTE.