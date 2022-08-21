Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Great Britain's 1500m world champion Jake Wightman had to settle for silver behind Spain's Mariano Garcia in a close finish to the men's 800m at the European Championships in Munich.

Wightman, 28, clocked a season's best one minute 44.91 seconds in the two-lap race to cross the line just 0.06secs behind Garcia.

Ireland's Mark English clinched bronze.

European silver completed a sweep of major medals for Wightman this summer, after his Commonwealth 1500m bronze.

"I felt I was in the right place and I was just willing him [Garcia] to come back. I didn't quite have enough to get it at the end," Wightman told BBC Sport.

"I really went into this thinking I could win, but coming away with silver is a really nice way to end my season. "

In July, Wightman became the first Briton to win the men's 1500m world title since Steve Cram in 1983.

However, he admitted he struggled to refocus following that success and said he was "relieved" to earn bronze for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in early August.

Despite initially planning to go for three major 1500m medals this summer, he subsequently chose to switch to the 800m in Munich as a way to "refresh".

The Briton ran a smart race at the Olympiastadion on Sunday and was well positioned at the start of the final straight, but he was unable to overhaul Garcia in the closing stages.

"I really wanted to add the European 800m title to my world 1500m title and I felt in the shape to do it," Wightman added.

"The toughest bit [of the season] was after winning the 1500m at the worlds. I'm pleased with how I managed to come back and I'm still running well.

"It's something that I can reflect on at the end of the season and be proud of - that I got something from each of these championships."

Britain's Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Ben Pattison finished sixth in Munich in 1:45.63.

In the women's 100m hurdles final, Cindy Sember clipped the second hurdle as she finished outside the medal positions.

The Commonwealth bronze medallist lined up as favourite, with the quickest time of the field this season, but crossed the line eighth.

Poland's Pia Skrzyszowska won the title in 12.53 seconds, Hungary's Luca Kozak took silver and Switzerland's European 200m champion and 100m silver medallist Mujinga Kambundji earned bronze.

In the men's 10,000m final, Britain's Emile Cairess finished 11th in 28:07.37, one place ahead of compatriot and World Indoors 3000m bronze medallist Marc Scott (28:07.72).

Meanwhile, Morgan Lake finished tied seventh in the women's high jump final with a clearance of 1.90m.